An informed source said that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with Israeli officials on Thursday.

Blinken met with the head of the Israeli intelligence service (Mossad) and Israel’s ambassador to Washington.

The source said, after requesting anonymity, that the meeting, which took place in Washington, came after talks this week between US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart.

US President Joe Biden is exploring the possibilities of his country returning to the nuclear agreement signed in 2015 with Iran after the withdrawal of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Blinken and his team’s meeting with Mossad chief Yossi Cohen and Israeli ambassador Gilad Erdan was the latest in a series of high-level contacts between Israel and the United States at a time when Washington is seeking common ground regarding the Iranian file.