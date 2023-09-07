US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken inspected reconnaissance planes and armored vehicles donated by the United States to Ukraine, in addition to units of border guards, on the second day of his visit to Ukraine today, Thursday.

On X, formerly Twitter, Blinken said, “I visited the Border Patrol to see how far they continue to protect Ukraine’s land and people. We are providing $300 million in new funding to Ukraine’s law enforcement sector, to continue this important work. The United States remains united with Ukraine.” Blinken also visited a demining center. According to the Ukrainian Civil Defense, 30 percent of the country’s territory, or the equivalent of 174 square kilometers, is filled with mines and remnants of war.