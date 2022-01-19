Zelensky’s comments came when he received US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Kiev, against the backdrop of fears of a Russian invasion.

“I would like to thank you” for “the military support and assistance to Ukraine and for the increase in this assistance (…) especially in this difficult period,” Zelensky said.

For his part, Blinken said that President Joe Biden asked him to visit Ukraine to confirm US support, adding: “I will meet with Lavrov on Friday to find out where diplomatic matters are on Ukraine.”

Blinken stressed that no country can impose its decisions, principles and opinions on another country.

And the US Secretary of State warned that Russia could send more troops toward Ukraine “on a very short notice.”

The White House had warned Moscow against the consequences of invading Ukraine, threatening “severe economic consequences.”

These developments come with the approaching date of the supposed Russian invasion of Ukraine, which Western intelligence says is in late January and early February.

In this context, the United States confirmed, on Wednesday, that it had authorized the allocation of an additional amount of $ 200 million in security support to Ukraine, which is facing the threat of a possible Russian invasion.

A senior US official said during Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s visit to Kiev that the Biden administration “approved last month to allocate $200 million in additional defense and security assistance to our Ukrainian partners.”