US Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not resort to the overflowing optimism with which Washington presented the two days of negotiations last week in Doha, the capital of Qatar, to reach a ceasefire in Gaza after 10 months of war. His tone was, rather, one of urgency. “This is a decisive moment. Probably the best and perhaps the last opportunity to bring the hostages home, achieve a ceasefire and put everyone on a better path to ensure peace and security,” Blinken said before meeting Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Tel Aviv. “It is time for everyone to say yes and not look for excuses to say no,” he added. The Secretary of State will also meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been blocking the agreement that would end the invasion of Gaza, which has claimed more than 40,000 Palestinian lives and keeps almost all its inhabitants in inhumane conditions.

More information

This Sunday, as Blinken landed in Tel Aviv, Hamas issued its first official statement on the round of talks in Doha, which will continue this week in the Egyptian capital (one of the three mediators, along with the United States and Qatar). It follows the line of what its leaders had indicated in the previous days. The Islamist movement accuses the White House of embracing Netanyahu’s position, by presenting a draft that “responds to the conditions” of the prime minister, “in particular his refusal to a permanent ceasefire and a complete withdrawal.” [de las tropas israelíes de] Gaza,” allowing it to add clauses and backtrack on previous commitments.

Hamas reiterates “its commitment to what was agreed on July 2, based on the declaration of [el presidente de EE UU, Joe] Biden and the Security Council resolution” and calls on mediators “to assume their responsibilities and force the occupation to implement what was agreed.”

In Israel, the anonymous speech is one thing (Netanyahu is the main problem) and the public, another. Herzog delivered the second speech to Blinken on Monday: “We are surrounded by terrorism from all four corners and we are fighting back as a strong and resilient nation, and this is also reflected in Hamas’s attitude in the negotiations for the release of our hostages. We must remember their refusal, their absolute refusal, for months. In the end, the conclusion is that people have to understand that everything begins with Hamas’s refusal to move forward.”

The day before, at the weekly meeting of the Council of Ministers, Netanyahu put on the suit in which he feels most comfortable: that of a leader who looks after the country’s security. He said that he cannot compromise on demands that are “vital” to Israel’s future, that negotiating is not just “give and take,” especially with “a murderous, obstinate and unbridled terrorist organization.” “Pressure must be directed at Hamas, because it is not a matter of giving and taking.” [su líder, Yahia] Sinwar, no to the Government of Israel,” he said before insisting that “strong military pressure” in Gaza is bringing the agreement closer.

Knowing what’s happening outside means understanding what’s going to happen inside, so don’t miss anything. KEEP READING

The urgency that Blinken conveyed in his words has much to do with the regional context. Iran and Hezbollah have vowed to “punish” Israel for the assassination last month of the Lebanese militia’s number two, Fuad Shukr, in Beirut; and of Hamas’s political leader, Ismail Haniya, in Tehran. The dialogue in Doha has postponed the response and the United States seeks to defuse retaliation with a ceasefire in Gaza, which led to the urgent convening of the meeting.

Security officers work at the site of the explosion in Tel Aviv on Sunday. Moti Milrod (AP/ LaPresse)

Alert in Tel Aviv

Blinken’s meetings with Israeli leaders have coincided with heightened alert levels in the Tel Aviv area, following a joint announcement by the police and secret services. On Sunday evening, a massive explosion in the city killed one person. Initially, police blamed it on a criminal case, unrelated to the Middle East conflict.

As the hours passed and the investigation progressed, security forces concluded that it was a failed attempt at an attack with a “powerful explosive” that went off prematurely, killing the person carrying it (a Palestinian from the West Bank in his 50s) and wounding a passerby. The day before, a Palestinian killed a security guard at a Jewish settlement in the West Bank with a hammer, before stealing his weapon and fleeing.

Follow all the international information at Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.