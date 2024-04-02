Blinken in France urges investigation of attack against humanitarian workers in Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Paris this Tuesday, April 2, to meet with President Emmanuel Macron and other senior officials of his Government, with the wars in Gaza and Ukraine among the priorities of the diary. In a press conference with the French Foreign Minister, Stéphane Séjourné, Blinken urged Israel to conduct a “quick and exhaustive” investigation into the attack by its Army in which seven workers from the NGO World Central Kitchen died in Gaza. In addition, Washington's head of diplomacy pointed out that his country is trying to obtain information about the attack, attributed to Israel, against the Iranian consulate in Syria.

However, the first part of his visit has been marked by two attacks that would have the seal of his ally in the Middle East: the attack that killed seven workers of the NGO World Central Kitchen in Gaza, which has already been admitted by the State of Jewish majority as “unintentional”, and another assault, attributed to the same military institution, against the Iranian consulate in Syria.

We have urged a prompt, thorough and impartial investigation

