This Monday, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken embarked on a tour that will take him to four African nations, beginning with meetings with the leaders of Cape Verde and the Ivory Coast. During these meetings, Blinken highlighted the commitment of the United States as an economic and security ally of the continent, especially in times of regional and international crisis.

Blinken, who will also travel to Nigeria and Angola, promotes the United States at a time when the African continent is suffering several crises and coups d'état.

During his first stop in Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, he met with Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva and reiterated his country's commitment to “deepen, strengthen and expand” its partnerships with Africa, whose population of 1.3 billion It will double by 2050 and will be a quarter of the planet's inhabitants.

America's top diplomat focuses on trade, security and democracy promotion. “Our futures are linked, our prosperity is linked, our people are linked. And African voices are increasingly shaping, uplifting and leading the world in the global conversation,” Blinken stressed.

Analysts point out that during the Administration of President Joe Biden, Africa took a backseat and was overshadowed by other international concerns such as the conflicts in Ukraine, the war between Israel and Hamas, and the rivalry with China, among others. Furthermore, despite Biden's promise to visit Africa last year, this did not materialize.

“As President Biden has stated, we are all on the same page on Africa. We see Africa as an essential, critical and central part of our future. This trip… is truly centered on President Biden's commitment and belief in that the United States and Africa are united in a partnership for the future,” Blinken added.

For his part, Silva described Cape Verde as “a long-standing and consistent partner” of the United States and commented that Blinken's arrival demonstrates “the Biden administration's genuine interest in win-win partnerships with Africa.”

Visit to promote security alliances

“We would like to strengthen our partnership with the United States in maritime security and cybersecurity from a regional and global perspective,” Silva added.

Blinken also flew to Ivory Coast this Monday, where he met with President Alassane Ouattara and senior government officials. According to the US State Department in a statement, they discussed “shared priorities of strengthening democracy, expanding trade, and improving local and regional security.”

Blinken seeks to promote “security alliances” in the region based “on shared values ​​such as respect for human rights, democracy and the rule of law,” according to his department announced last week.

The State Department said it was optimistic about the United States' “commitment” to the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, and “efforts” to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Blinken has expressed concern about growing insecurity in the eastern region of the country, where clashes have revived between the Congolese armed forces and the March 23 Movement, M23, a rebel group backed by Rwanda.

The military takeover in Niger is part of a series of coups or attempted takeovers in recent years in West and Central Africa.

Undersecretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee told reporters that the United States hopes the junta in Niger will choose to partner with Washington rather than seek an alliance with Russia.

“If they decided to partner with countries like Russia, it would be very complicated,” Phee said. “We have a proven track record that they know very well and we hope they make the right decision,” she added.

Under the military regime established after a coup d'état last year, Russia and Niger agreed to develop military cooperation, the Russian Defense Ministry announced.

Niger's junta expelled French troops and scrapped security agreements with the European Union, leaving Western allies concerned that the country could become a new foothold for Russia in the region.

Over the past three years, Blinken has made various tours across the continent, visiting nations such as Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Ethiopia and Niger.

