US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during a telephone conversation with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas recalled that Washington opposes the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. This was announced on Tuesday, May 18, by State Department spokesman Ned Price.

According to him, the heads of the foreign ministries of the two countries discussed the importance of transatlantic cooperation aimed at the challenges “posed by China and Russia”, as well as the adoption of measures to help de-escalate tensions in the Middle East. In addition, the parties discussed ensuring the withdrawal of the military from Afghanistan in an “appropriate manner.”

“Secretary of State Blinken stressed the importance of the US commitment to cooperation with allies and partners to counter Russian efforts to undermine our collective security and in this regard indicated that the US is opposed to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline,” the State Department was quoted as saying TASS…

Earlier that day, the head of the German Economy Ministry Peter Altmeier said that the question of completing the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would probably be resolved within a year.

On May 16, German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for the early completion of the Nord Stream 2 construction project, specifying that the country’s authorities would support the construction without attention to US sanctions. According to information provided by the country’s Ministry of Economy, Germany is in dire need of gas.

On May 4, the head of the Bundestag Committee on Economics and Energy, Klaus Ernst, called the disruption of the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline unrealistic due to a lawsuit filed by environmentalists from an environmental non-governmental organization (NABU). However, the politician did not rule out that consideration of the complaint would entail a slowdown in the pace of project implementation.

On April 21, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak, with reference to the project operator Nord Stream 2 AG, assured that the project would be completed in 2021.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea with the aim of direct and reliable gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The Baltic states, Poland, Ukraine and the United States are opposed. The latter have more than once imposed sanctions on the project.