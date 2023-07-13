US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, during a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, urged him to find a compromise in negotiations with Armenia. This was announced on the official site July, 12.

“Secretary Anthony Blinken spoke today with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and informed him of the continued US support for the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks and the need for creativity, flexibility and [прихода к] compromise in the discussions,” the statement said.

The Secretary of State also noted the importance of free transit of commercial, humanitarian and private vehicles along the Lachin Corridor.

According to Blinken, Azerbaijan and Armenia should maintain a positive momentum during negotiations in order to reach a long-term peace.

Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan escalated against the backdrop of contesting the ownership of Nagorno-Karabakh, which in 1988 announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR. During the military conflict of 1992-1994, Baku lost control over Karabakh.

In the fall of 2022, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border worsened. Yerevan and Baku accused each other of the escalation, and also reported deaths on each side.

On June 4, Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan said that a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia could be concluded before the end of the year. He also stated that Yerevan wants to attract an international presence in the Lachin corridor and Nagorno-Karabakh.

On May 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the Kremlin.

Prior to this, on May 22, 2023, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that Yerevan is ready to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, provided that the security of the Armenian population is ensured. He expressed hope that the countries would be able to agree on the signing of a peace agreement in the near future.