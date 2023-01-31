Blinken was speaking at a news conference in Jerusalem at the end of a visit to the region amid escalating violence between Israelis and Palestinians.

The US minister stated that he had heard good ideas from both sides whose implementation would lead to calming the situation.

Blinken, who repeated his calls for the two sides to de-escalate tensions, added that the United States opposes any measure from any side that would make it more difficult to achieve the two-state solution, including settlement expansion, demolitions, evictions from homes, and destabilizing the historical status quo in the holy sites.

Blinken urged the two sides to calm down after a Palestinian gunman last week killed seven people near a synagogue in Jerusalem, bringing to 33 the number of Israelis killed in attacks by Palestinians since 2022, as well as the killing of three Ukrainians.

January alone saw 35 Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli forces, the deadliest month since 2015, while officials say attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinian property have also increased.

Last week, the Palestinian Authority suspended security coordination with Israel after the largest raid launched by Israeli forces in years, as the forces penetrated deep into the refugee camp in the city of Jenin, causing an armed clash in which ten Palestinians were killed.