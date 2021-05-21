US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that he would go to the Middle East “in the coming days,” following the entry into force of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip and the end of 11 days of mutual bombardment between the two sides.

“I will visit the region in the next few days and look forward to meeting the (Israeli) foreign minister and other Israeli, Palestinian and regional officials,” Blinken tweeted.

Read also .. Biden praises the ceasefire and pledges humanitarian aid to Gaza

For his part, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement that Blinken spoke by phone with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi, who “welcomed Secretary Blinken’s upcoming trip to the region, where the Secretary of State will meet in the coming days with his Israeli and Palestinian counterparts and regional counterparts to discuss recovery efforts and work together. Building a better future for Israelis and Palestinians. “

Neither Blinken nor Price specified when exactly the tour would begin.

The statement quoted Blinken as “welcoming” during the call with Ashkenazi the ceasefire agreement, stressing that the two ministers “expressed their gratitude for the Egyptian mediation efforts.”