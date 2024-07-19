Washington (Agencies)

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said yesterday that negotiations on a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian factions are approaching the “finish line.”

“I think we’re a few yards away and we’re heading to the finish line to get an agreement that leads to a ceasefire, brings the hostages home and puts us on a better path to try to build lasting peace and stability,” Blinken said during a forum in Colorado (west), noting “issues that still need to be resolved.”