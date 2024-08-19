Tel Aviv (Agencies)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said yesterday that the ceasefire talks in Gaza are now at a “critical moment”, and described the latest diplomatic efforts by Washington to reach a deal between Israel and Hamas to end the war as “maybe the best and perhaps the last chance” to return the detainees.

“I am here as part of an intensive diplomatic effort under President Joe Biden’s direction to try to get this deal to the finish line and finally succeed,” Blinken said during a press conference with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, stressing that it is time to ensure that no one takes steps that might derail this process.

The US Secretary of State stressed that “the United States seeks to ensure that there is no escalation, provocation, or any actions that might distance us from completing this deal, or lead to the escalation of the conflict to other regions and increase its intensity.”

Blinken said before his meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog that Washington is also working to ensure that there is no escalation in the region.

Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv the night before last, on a visit aimed at intensifying diplomatic pressure to stop the war in Gaza and end the bloodshed that has been ongoing for nearly a year.