The United States does not want Europe to depend on Russia for energy supplies, this is due to negotiations with Germany on Nord Stream 2 (SP-2), said US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Thursday, June 24, in an interview published on the German portal Tagesschau…

“We are currently conducting important and detailed negotiations with our German colleagues. It is very important that we together come to a result that guarantees that Russia cannot use this pipeline to put pressure on other states and cannot use it as a weapon against Ukraine, other countries of Eastern Europe, or even against Europe as a whole, because the pipeline increases dependence on Russian oil and gas, ”said Blinken.

He expressed hope that the parties will come to an agreement in the coming weeks. The main goal of the discussions will be to prevent overdependence on Russia. At the same time, there is no specific schedule for negotiations.

Earlier on June 23, Blinken, in an interview with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, called on the country to take action to reduce the risks that the SP-2 project, according to Washington, poses for Ukraine and European energy security. He also discussed with the Chancellor the coordination of approaches to solving global problems, “challenges of China and Russia.”

Earlier on June 23, Blinken at the joint press conferences with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that the United States and Germany still differ in their approaches to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. According to him, the United States sees the project as a threat to European energy security and the security of Kiev, while the FRG does not agree with this.

At the same time, the German Foreign Minister said that Germany is striving for mutually acceptable results in negotiations with the United States on Nord Stream 2 by August of this year. According to the minister, Berlin hopes that the visit of Chancellor Angela Merkel to Washington, which will take place on July 15, will bring closer the positions of the two countries on this issue.

On June 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the completion of the laying of the first string of Nord Stream 2. According to him, it takes about 10 days to start filling the line with gas. On the same day, the Kremlin said that progress on the project was not related to the recent US withdrawal from sanctions against SP-2.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from Russia to Germany along the Baltic seabed with the aim of direct gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The Baltic states, Poland, the USA and Ukraine are opposed. The latter fears a halt in the transit of Russian gas through its territory. At the same time, the United States expects to bring its liquefied natural gas to the European market.