US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, during his first face-to-face talks in Reykjavik with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, expressed Washington’s concern over the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border. This was announced on the night of Thursday, May 20, by the head of the press service of the State Department, Ned Price.

“Secretary of State Blinken expressed our deep concern about the continued deployment of Russian troops in and near Ukraine,” reads the statement posted on the website Gosudepa.

During the talks, Blinken also said that he does not consider the conflict between the United States and Russia to be a common object of interests of the two countries.

The United States and other Western countries in recent weeks have repeatedly expressed concern over statements by the Ukrainian military about the build-up of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine. The parties discussed “an aggressive build-up of military power along the borders of Ukraine and in the occupied Crimea.”

In turn, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that the movement of Russian troops through the territory of Russia should not bother other states, since it does not threaten them in any way.

Earlier, on May 3, Blinken announced a “very careful” US monitoring of the withdrawal of Russian forces from the border with Ukraine.