US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to the Caribbean next week to meet Haiti’s prime minister and discuss his request to send a foreign force to the violence and poverty-stricken country, officials said Friday.

Blikin will visit Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday to attend the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) summit before heading to Guyana the next day.

The US minister will meet Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry at the summit to discuss the situation in the poorest country in the Americas, which has been experiencing multiple crises for years.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said, Thursday, after her return from “Port-au-Prince”, the capital of Haiti, that the situation there “has never been so bad.”

For her part, US State Department official for the region, Barbara Feinstein, said that Anthony Blinken will “urge” Ariel Henry to work to “broaden the political consensus” and “find a political solution that will return Haiti to the democratic system.”

Henry has been calling, for about a year, to send an international force to his country to restore security in the face of armed gangs that spread violence in the context of poverty and extreme difficulty in obtaining medical care.

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in July 2021.

No country has, to date, offered to lead an international force in the face of slim chances of success.

Brazil and Canada are very much involved in these discussions, but the United States refuses to lead such a force and supports the strengthening of domestic police capabilities.