The press service of the US State Department reported that Secretary of State Anthony Blinken discussed by phone with the Foreign Ministers of France, Great Britain and Germany a collective approach to foreign policy issues, including Russia. RIA News.

“Secretary of State Blinken met via video link with colleagues from France, Germany and the UK and discussed COVID, Iran, Burma, Russia, China, climate change and other pressing issues,” the statement said.

It is noted that during the conversation, the interlocutors confirmed the key importance of transatlantic relations in the approach to security, climate, economy, health and other challenges facing the world.

Blinken stressed that the United States is committed to coordinated action to meet global challenges.

Earlier, the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry announced the first conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the new United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

The head of the Russian foreign policy department congratulated his interlocutor on assuming office, expressing his readiness for a constructive dialogue on a wide range of topics.