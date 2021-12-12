US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, the parties discussed Russia and the situation in Ukraine. The head of the State Department announced this in Twitter…

The head of the US foreign policy department discussed with the head of European diplomacy “a dangerous build-up of military power” by Moscow. He arrived in Liverpool to attend the meeting of the G7 Foreign Ministers.

“The US and the EU are united in supporting Ukraine. Russia will pay a high price if it chooses military escalation, ”Blinken said.

Earlier, the US Secretary of State said that the Americans are preparing countermeasures in response to a Russian invasion of Ukraine. He noted that US President Joe Biden “clearly told” his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that America “is considering and ready to take various steps that it had previously refrained from.”