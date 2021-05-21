US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken discussed on Friday, May 21, in a telephone conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the adoption of measures to enforce the ceasefire between Israel and Palestine. This is stated in a written statement by the head of the press service of the State Department Ned Price following the negotiations, published on the website The State Department…

“The Secretary of State underlined the US commitment to working with the Palestinian Authority and the United Nations to provide prompt humanitarian assistance and mobilize international support for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip,” the statement said.

It is noted that Blinken and Abbas expressed gratitude to Egypt for mediation in the settlement of the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The Palestinian leader welcomed the planned trip to the Middle East by the Secretary of the State Department.

The US Secretary of State announced his intention to visit the Middle East on May 21 following talks with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

On the same day, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced that the United States government did not intend to change its plans to provide military assistance to Israel in the context of the conflict in the Middle East. Washington intends to continue conducting diplomatic dialogue with representatives of Israel, Palestine and Egypt, Psaki added.

On May 20, the Israeli Security Cabinet approved a unilateral ceasefire in the conflict with Palestine, which entered into force on May 21 at 2:00 local time (the same as Moscow time). Hamas agreed to a ceasefire mediated by Cairo.

In early May, the conflict between Palestine and Israel escalated. Then the Israeli authorities began to evict Arab families in East Jerusalem, which provoked riots and Palestinian protests. On May 10, the radical group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, intervened in the situation. The sides exchanged missile strikes.