US Secretary of State Blinken: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi did not apologize for balloon incident

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said he did not hear from the head of the office of the foreign affairs commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Wang Yi, an apology for the incident with the Chinese balloon. About this he reported in an interview with NBC News.

“I would not like to characterize what he said, it seems inappropriate to me. At the same time, I can say that there was no apology,” said the head of the US State Department. Blinken’s meeting with Wang Yi took place on the sidelines of an international conference in Munich on Saturday, February 18th.

Earlier it was reported that Blinken warned the head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry that the United States would not tolerate a repeat of the balloon incidents.

The appearance of a Chinese intelligence apparatus over the northern part of the United States became known on February 3. On February 4, the US military destroyed a balloon in the sky over South Carolina. Against the backdrop of the balloon situation, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken decided to postpone a planned visit to Beijing.

On February 10, they shot down a “high-altitude object” in the airspace over Alaska. On the evening of February 11, an American fighter shot down an unidentified object in the sky of Canada. On February 12, the US military shot down the fourth aerial object in the last eight days.