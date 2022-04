US Secretary of State Antony Blinken| Photo: EFE/EPA/YVES HERMAN

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the images of Ukrainian civilians killed in the streets of Bucha, released after the departure of Russian troops from the region, a “punch in the stomach”. He also advocated accountability for all types of war crimes.

“There has to be accountability. But I think the most important thing is that we cannot be insensitive to this. We cannot normalize this. This is the reality of what is happening every day as long as Russia’s brutality against Ukraine continues,” he said. in an interview with CNN, this Sunday (3), whose content was reproduced by the Reuters agency.

Blinken said the Joe Biden administration is helping to collect evidence that Russian forces committed war crimes, but has avoided speaking out about a genocide. “We’re going to search and document everything we see, bring it together to make sure the relevant institutions and organizations are looking into this, including the State Department,” he added.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is investigating alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine.