US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, during his first meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Reykjavik on Thursday night, May 20, confirmed that the State Department report indicated four Russian ships participating in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline for which the American the party intends to impose sanctions, transfers TASS…

Also, according to him, the report lists five organizations and one individual against which restrictive measures are also planned.

“We will continue to oppose the completion of this project, which will weaken the energy security of Europe, Ukraine, the eastern flank of NATO and the EU countries. Our position against Nord Stream 2 is unshakable “, – quoted Blinken”RIA News“.

Earlier, the United States imposed and immediately suspended sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG, which is building the gas pipeline, and also named four vessels and four organizations that “will be subject to sanctions” in connection with its construction.

Earlier on Wednesday, CBS journalist Ina Ruffini posted on Twitter the text of a report by the State Department to the US Congress, according to which the State Department plans to impose sanctions against four Russian courts, including Akademik Chersky, Vladislav Strizhov, Baltic Researcher and Yuri Topchev “.