US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken pledged today, Wednesday, that the United States would hold the perpetrators of an attack on an American convoy in Nigeria accountable, adding that the convoy was on a mission as part of efforts to respond to floods.
“We condemn in the strongest terms this attack,” Blinken said in a statement. We will continue to work closely with our counterparts in Nigerian law enforcement to bring those responsible to justice.”
Confirming Nigerian police reports, he added that the attack in Anambra state, in southeastern Nigeria, had killed “at least” four people.
The two-vehicle convoy was carrying nine people, all Nigerians, five of them working for the US government and four policemen.
Blinken said the convoy was on its way to prepare to inspect a US-funded flood response project.
He added, “We do not yet know the motives of the attack, but we do not have indications yet that it targeted” the embassy in particular.
#Blinken #condemns #attack #American #convoy #Nigeria
Leave a Reply