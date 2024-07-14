US Secretary of State Blinken Condemns Assassination Attempt on Trump

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the assassination attempt on presidential candidate Donald Trump. He wrote about this on his page on the social network X.

“I am shocked and saddened by the shooting at former President Trump’s rally, and grateful that he is safe. As President Biden has said, political violence has no place in America, and we must all condemn it,” Blinken wrote.

Trump was shot while speaking at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The politician himself suffered an ear injury and was immediately taken to a medical facility from the rally. The shooter was killed by Secret Service agents.

Current US President Joe Biden said he cannot yet call the shooting of Trump an assassination attempt. The White House owner noted that the incident should be thoroughly investigated.

According to the Daily Caller news portal, Biden’s first reaction to the shooting of Trump came only an hour and a half after the incident.