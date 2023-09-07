Bilateral negotiations on security guarantees for Ukraine are in their early stages. This was announced on Wednesday, September 6, by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during a press conference in Kyiv, a recording of which was published by the channel C span.

“Currently, 29 countries have signed a declaration adopted by the G7 following the NATO summit, which is aimed specifically at helping Ukraine create future forces. And we are in the early stages of direct negotiations with Ukraine on what the various elements will be,” he said.

Blinken noted that other countries are also beginning to participate in negotiations on security guarantees for Ukraine. According to him, the process will take place “in the coming months.”

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on the morning of that day. He said that the White House saw “noticeable progress” in the Ukrainian counteroffensive, which meanwhile is actively criticized by Western media. The head of American diplomacy also recalled Washington’s support for Kyiv.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on Blinken’s trip to Ukraine, stressed that it would not affect the course of the special military operation.

Earlier, on September 3, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the situation in the conflict zone by phone with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, and also shared plans to work on a bilateral document on security guarantees for Ukraine. According to him, Kyiv and Paris will start working on a bilateral document on guarantees.

Zelensky said on August 27 that he expects security guarantees from Washington, similar to Israel. The format implies that the States will provide assistance to Kyiv, but do not promise to take part in hostilities.

In July, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow had a negative attitude towards the issue of providing security guarantees to Ukraine, since this is an encroachment on Russia’s security.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which has been ongoing since February 24, 2022. The corresponding decision was made in connection with the aggravation of the situation in the region due to attacks by the Ukrainian military.