Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems is unacceptable, said candidate for the post of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

In addition, he stated the need to consider the feasibility of introducing additional sanctions against Ankara.

“We need to look at the impact of the existing sanctions and determine if we need to do more,” he said during a hearing before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday, January 19.

Deliveries of Russian S-400 air defense systems to Ankara began in mid-June 2019, which led to a crisis in relations between Turkey and the United States. The American administration has repeatedly condemned the acquisition of Russian weapons by the NATO country and insisted on the purchase of American systems by Turkey.

Washington excluded Turkey from the joint F-35 fighter program and imposed sanctions on Turkish officials and institutions responsible for purchasing the S-400. Ankara stated that it would not succumb to the sanctions pressure from Washington, and did not abandon the S-400.

On January 15, it became known that Ankara and Moscow at the end of January will discuss the supply of a second set of S-400s to Turkey.