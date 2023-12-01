The US State Department stated, in a statement, that Blinken spoke with the Iraqi Prime Minister on Friday.

She added: “Blinken called on the Iraqi government to fulfill its obligations to protect all facilities where Americans are present.”

Blinken also called for “pursuing those responsible for the attacks on Americans in Iraq.”

The statement also explained that the two sides discussed the war between Israel and Hamas, the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and the need to prevent the conflict from spreading.

This call comes after a series of attacks on US forces in Iraq, which US officials blamed on groups allied with Iran.