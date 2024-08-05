During a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong, Blinken called for “containing the escalation as Iran prepares to launch a potential strike on Israel.”

“Escalation is in no one’s interest,” Blinken said. “It will only lead to more conflict, more violence, and more insecurity. It is imperative to break this cycle by reaching a ceasefire in Gaza.”

The US official pointed out that the Middle East is “going through a sensitive phase.”

He added: “All parties must refrain from escalation. The parties must not look for a reason to postpone or say no to reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.”