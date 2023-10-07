US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expects steps from Palestine aimed at restoring stability in the region. This is stated in a written statement by the head of the State Department press service, Matthew Miller, published on Saturday, October 7.

“The Secretary of State emphasized that the United States unequivocally condemns Hamas’ terrorist attacks against Israel and called on all leaders in the region to condemn them. The Secretary of State called on the Palestinian Authority to continue and intensify steps to restore calm and stability in the West Bank (Jordan River – Ed.),” it says in the document.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden said at a briefing that he had told aides to intensify contacts with Israel, countries in the region, the EU and Palestine amid ongoing events. The order was received by administration officials in charge of US national security issues.

Earlier on Saturday, Izvestia published footage of the aftermath of an evening rocket attack by the Palestinian Hamas movement on Jerusalem. The video shows damage to city buildings, with people nearby.

On October 7, Israeli territory was subjected to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip. The militants also invaded border areas in the south of the Jewish state. Against the backdrop of the situation, the Israeli authorities in the central part of the country introduced a special situation, and Defense Minister Yoav Galant ordered the call up of reservists for military service.

In response, Israeli army fighters attacked Hamas military structures in two multi-story buildings in the Gaza Strip, used by senior Hamas terrorists for terrorist activities. In response to the explosion of a residential tower in the center of Gaza City, militants launched a major rocket attack with 150 rockets on Tel Aviv.

As a result of the Hamas attack on Israel, the death toll reached 300 people and more than 1,500 were injured.

The Palestinians are trying to ensure that future borders between the two countries follow lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible swap of territories. Palestine intends to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses to return to the 1967 borders and divide Jerusalem.