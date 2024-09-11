Blinken: NATO countries have made it clear that Ukraine’s accession to the alliance is inevitable

NATO member countries have made it clear to Kyiv that Ukraine’s entry into the alliance is inevitable. This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during an official visit to Kyiv, reports RIA Novosti.

“NATO countries met and made it clear that Ukraine’s accession to NATO is inevitable, and now Ukraine is following this path,” he said.