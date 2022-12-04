Negotiations with Russia are possible if Moscow is interested in constructive diplomacy. This opinion was expressed by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Sunday, December 4.

“There is always value in diplomacy if the parties involved, in this case Russia, are interested in meaningful diplomacy,” he said on the TV channel. CBS.

Earlier, on December 1, US President Joe Biden said he was ready to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the completion of the special operation, if he makes such a decision. At the same time, according to the American leader, he has no plans to contact the Russian president in the near future.

As White House spokesman John Kirby said on December 2, the United States believes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is not ready now for negotiations with Russia.

On October 31, Vladimir Putin said that the position of the Russian Federation on negotiations with Ukraine is not subject to doubt and change. The Russian leader explained that in order to achieve a result, it is necessary to sit down at the negotiating table.

Kyiv officially abandoned negotiations with Moscow on 4 October. Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky enforced the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of the country on the impossibility of negotiations with Putin.

The last face-to-face round of talks between Russia and Ukraine took place on March 29 in Turkey. Prior to this, representatives of the parties met several times in Belarus.

The special military operation to protect Donbass, which Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.