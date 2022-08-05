China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) military exercise in the Taiwan Strait represents a “serious escalation in tensions,” said US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

“The PLA announced seven restricted zones (sea and air communications. – Ed.) in the Taiwan area and announced a series of exercises in the area that will last until Monday. These provocative actions represent a serious escalation,” he said on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) events in Cambodia on Friday, August 5.

Blinken pointed out that earlier during the exercise, the PLA launched about 12 ballistic missiles near Taiwan, which “fell into the water” to the northeast, east and southeast of the island.

In addition, he noted that the United States will continue to support Taiwan, and the aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan will remain in the region in order to control the situation.

Meanwhile, Blinken assured that the US does not support Taiwanese independence.

“Nothing changed [после визита спикера Палаты представителей Конгресса США Нэнси Пелоси на Тайвань] in our “One China” policy <...>. We do not want a unilateral change in the status quo by either side. We do not support Taiwan independence. We only rely on the fact that the contradictions of the parties lying on both sides of the strait will be resolved peacefully, without coercion and not by force, ”said Blinken.

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi arrived on the island on August 2, calling her visit “a testament to the United States’ commitment to supporting Taiwanese democracy.” This is the first official visit to Taiwan by a speaker of the US House of Representatives in 25 years. China strongly protested the US and promised retaliatory measures.

After Pelosi’s trip, on August 4, the People’s Liberation Army of China began a massive live-fire exercise around Taiwan. On the same day, the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that all the friction in the Taiwan Strait was caused by the actions of the United States, without the speaker’s visit, events would have gone differently.

Taiwan is part of China, but has been living as an independent state for many decades. The United States claims that it does not dispute the ownership of the island by China, while providing support to the Taiwanese authorities.

Official relations between the PRC government and its island province broke off in 1949, contacts resumed in the late 1980s.