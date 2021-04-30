US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at the planned talks with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in London will call for a halt to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction project.

This was announced on Friday, April 30, at a special briefing on the trip of the chief of American diplomacy to the G7 ministerial meeting in London, announced by the Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Riker.

“I think that we will separately negotiate with Germany in a bilateral format. Nord Stream 2 remains a problem. You heard this from the President (Joe Biden of the United States), from the Secretary of State, from officials. And we will continue to make it very clear to Germany our views on this project that it must be stopped, ”Riker emphasized.

Earlier, the State Department said that on May 2, Blinken will go to the UK, where he will take part in the G7 ministerial meeting early next week, and will also hold a number of bilateral negotiations.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea with the aim of direct and reliable gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The United States, Ukraine, the Baltic States and Poland are opposed.