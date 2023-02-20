On Monday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken concluded a two-day visit to Turkey, during which he showed US support for the country in the face of the devastating earthquake that affected it.
This is the first visit by the US Secretary of State to Turkey since he took office two years ago. It ended after a meeting that lasted about an hour and a quarter with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Ankara Airport.
During the meeting, Blinken reaffirmed the United States’ support for Turkey after the earthquake and promised to continue providing assistance, according to State Department spokesman Ned Price.
The two officials also discussed support for Ukraine and stressed working “closely” on a range of bilateral issues, including defence, energy and trade.
The United States recognizes the constructive role of Turkey, its ally, in the context of recent geopolitical tensions. Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Ankara – which enjoys good relations with Kiev and Moscow – has offered its mediation to end it.
#Blinken #assures #Erdogan #Washingtons #support #Ankara
Leave a Reply