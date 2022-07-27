US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Washington was allegedly ready to support any “viable” diplomatic efforts on Ukraine and blamed Russia for their absence. The diplomat made this statement at briefing on Wednesday, July 27th.

“[США поддержат]…any viable diplomatic effort,” he said.

The American Secretary of State also said that in the coming days he would have a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and discuss Washington’s proposal for the exchange of convicts.

At the same time, he assured that Ukraine without Ukraine would not be discussed.

On July 26, a petition was registered on the website of the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky calling for the renewal of peace sentences with Russia and reaching an agreement. With the required 25,000 votes, the appeal on that day gathered 30,000 votes.

On July 20, Lavrov also noted the US’s restraint of Ukraine from any constructive actions and the ban on negotiations with Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on July 7 that the Russian Federation does not refuse peace talks, but the later they begin, the more difficult it will be “to negotiate with us.” He also drew attention to the fact that the statements of the West, indicating that they want to fight to the “last Ukrainian”, are a tragedy for the entire Ukrainian people.

The delegations of Russia and Ukraine held four face-to-face meetings as part of the negotiations. The first three took place in Belarus, and the last one on March 29 in Istanbul. Then the assistant to the President of the Russian Federation and the head of the negotiating group, Vladimir Medinsky, said that Russia had received written proposals from Ukraine confirming its desire for a neutral and non-nuclear status. Later, Kyiv retreated from its own proposals and actually withdrew from the negotiations.

Russia continues the special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Vladimir Putin announced on February 24. The key goals of the Russian military are the liberation of the DPR and LPR, the denazification and demilitarization of the Kyiv regime. The situation in Donbass escalated as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military in mid-February.

