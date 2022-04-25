Home page politics

Of: Helen Gries

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg in Brussels. © Evelyn Hockstein/dpa

Russia has missed war goals: US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken delivers verdict.

Ukraine conference: More than 20 states want to meet on the occasion of the Ukraine conflict meet.

All diplomatic events in Ukraine war in our news ticker.

A Ukraine conference is planned for Tuesday at the US Ramstein Air Force Base in Rhineland-Palatinate. Non-NATO countries also want to take part.

Update from Monday, April 25, 2:37 p.m.: Shortly before the upcoming Ukraine conference, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a clear judgment. In his view, Russia missed the targets in the war against Ukraine. “We see that when it comes to Russia’s war goals, Russia is failing and Ukraine is succeeding,” said Blinken in Poland on Monday after his joint trip to Kyiv with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Both had met there, among others, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj. It was the first visit by senior US officials to Kyiv since Russia’s war of aggression began on February 24.

Russia has missed war goals: Anthony Blinken assesses the situation

Russia has made it its principle goal to completely subjugate Ukraine and take away the country’s sovereignty and independence, Blinken said. “That failed.” Russia’s military has fallen dramatically short of expectations, and its economy is devastated by sanctions and mass exodus.

“We don’t know how the rest of this war will play out, but we do know that a sovereign and independent Ukraine will exist much longer than Vladimir Putin has on this stage.”

USA calls for Ukraine conference: More than 20 countries come to Ramstein

First report from Sunday, April 24, 1:57 p.m.: Ramstein – US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has attended a country meeting as part of the Ukraine conflict invited. The conference is scheduled to take place on Tuesday (April 26, 2022) at the US Air Force Base in Ramstein, Rhineland-Palatinate.

A Ukraine conference is scheduled to take place on Tuesday (April 26, 2022) at the US air force base in Ramstein in Rhineland-Palatinate. © Oliver Dietze/dpa

According to US information, more than 20 countries have so far confirmed their participation in the Ukraine conference. Around 40 countries have been invited, said US Department of Defense spokesman John Kirby.

Ukraine conference in Ramstein: the goal is lasting security and sovereignty

However, Kirby did not mention which countries have already confirmed. However, non-Nato-States among the participating countries. The meeting does not take place under the umbrella of the alliance. According to Kirby, one goal of the consultations is the lasting security and sovereignty of the Ukraine. It should therefore be about the defense needs of Ukraine beyond the current Russian war of aggression.

The fact that more than 20 countries have already agreed to do so at such short notice is a strong sign of the importance of the USA and these states acknowledged Ukraine’s defense needs, Kirby stressed. Responses from invited countries are still pending. The US government announced $800 million in new military aid this week Ukraine war announced. (Helena Gries with dpa)

