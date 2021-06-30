US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that he himself asked the head of the Ministry of Transport Pete Buttidzic to introduce a ban for Americans on the purchase of air tickets to Belarus. He wrote about this in his Twitter-account.

Blinken expressed gratitude to the department for the prompt issuance of an order banning the sale of passenger air tickets between the United States and Belarus. “We are holding the Lukashenka regime accountable for its dangerous actions and disregard for international norms,” the US Secretary of State added.

The day before, it was reported that the US Department of Transportation is preparing to announce the imposition of restrictions on air traffic with Belarus after the incident with the landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk and the detention of the creator of the NEXTA Telegram channel Roman Protasevich.

Earlier, a number of European states banned Belarusian air carriers from using the sky for flights after the incident with the Ryanair plane and the arrest of Roman Protasevich. The list of countries that have restricted flights to Belarus includes Estonia, Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia (carrier AirBaltic), Singapore, Poland (airline LOT) and others.

In Belarus, Protasevich is accused of creating an extremist group and calling for riots after the presidential elections in August 2020.