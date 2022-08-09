US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived Tuesday in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the second leg of his African tour.
Blinken arrived at Ndjili airport and was received by the Congolese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Christophe Lutendola, according to what the Congolese presidency announced.
It added in a brief statement that a “bilateral meeting with President Felix Tshisekedi” is scheduled for this afternoon at the presidential palace.
Tshisekedi plans to discuss with the US secretary the tensions between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and neighboring Rwanda.
