US Secretary of State met in recent days with leaders of Israel, Arab countries and the Palestinian Authority

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Turkey to discuss the conflict between Israel and Hamas. He will meet this Monday (6.Oct.2023) with government leaders to discuss measures to avoid “the spread of conflicto” in the Gaza Strip and to “find ways to increase the flow of humanitarian assistance” in the region.

According to the agency Reutershe has already met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

In recent days, Blinken has met with government leaders Israelin Arab countries and from Palestinian Authority. In your profile on X (formerly Twitter), the North American stated that the trip is made “at an important moment for stability and security in the region”.

Blinken met on Saturday (Nov 4), in Amman (Jordan), with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Jordan. Arab leaders once again called for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Ayman Safadí, from Jordan, he said It is necessary to ensure that those in the conflict region have sufficient food, water, medicine and fuel. “In Arab countries, we demand an immediate ceasefire and an end to this war”, stated Safadí. “We reject the description of conflict as self-defense”, he added.

The statement was made in the presence of Blinken. In a rare display of public dissent, the US secretary reaffirmed the US position that a ceasefire is not the best solution. “Our view is that a ceasefire now would simply give Hamas terrorists a chance to regroup and repeat the October 7 attack.”, stated the North American.

The US defends the carrying out of “humanitarian breaks”, shorter and more localized than a ceasefire. In the North American perception, these pauses would allow supplies to enter the Gaza Strip without giving Hamas time to organize new attacks like the one that started the conflict.

On Sunday (Nov 5), the US Secretary of State met with the leader of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, in the city of Ramallah, in the West Bank. The meeting lasted about an hour. Blinken told Abbas that the Palestinian Authority should play a central role in the future of Gaza, a State Department official told Reuters. Reuters.

The same source stated that the future of the Gaza Strip was not the central topic of the conversation, but that the Palestinian Authority seemed “willing to play a role” for this objective.

Abbas, according to Reutersdefended an immediate ceasefire in the area and stated that humanitarian aid should be allowed to enter the Gaza Strip.