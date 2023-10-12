The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv this Thursday as part of a visit to express his support for the Israeli authorities. after the unprecedented attack by Hamas, which has led to a new war with Gaza.

Blinken was received by Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, an official statement from Israel reported.

The note specifies that Blinken to meet with Cohen later and with the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Before leaving, Blinken told the press at Andrews Air Force Base, in Maryland, on the outskirts of Washington, that he planned to meet with Netanyahu and the president of Israel, Isaac Herzog.

According to the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), The head of American diplomacy will meet tomorrow, Friday, in Amman with the president of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), Mahmoud Abbas.

Israel has to take measures to defend itself, it has to guarantee that it annihilates any threat in progress

This meeting is “part of the effort made 24 hours a day by the Palestinian leaders to stop this devastating war,” said the secretary general of the PLO executive committee, Hussein al-Sheikh.

In his statements on Wednesday, Blinken affirmed that his country is “resolved” to ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend themselves and provide security to their people.

On contacts to open a safe corridor for the exit of civilians from Gaza to Egypt, Blinken admitted on Wednesday that those contacts are taking place:

“We are talking about it and we are going to talk about it with Israel. We are talking with Egypt about it,” he said.

He stressed that, although it is complicated, the US wants to ensure, like Israel, that “no civilians are harmed.”

Even so, he defended that “Israel has to adopt measures to defend itself, it has to guarantee that it annihilates any threat in progress.”

EFE

