The head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, arrived in Paris this Monday (4) for a visit that seeks to ease bilateral tensions, less than three weeks after the outbreak of an unprecedented crisis between France and the United States.

The US secretary of state is expected to meet on Tuesday with French Chancellor Jean-Yves le Drian and an adviser to President Emmanuel Macron.

It should also participate Tuesday and Wednesday in a ministerial meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

This is the first visit by a top US official to France since Washington announced in September an alliance with Australia and the UK to fight China.

The alliance, dubbed the AUKUS, aroused the ire of France because it caused Australia to break a gigantic contract to buy French submarines.

Accused of stabbing one of his main allies in the back, US President Joe Biden sought to make amends through a phone conversation with Macron, admitting that he could have communicated better with Paris.

The two presidents launched a “deep consultation process”.

Blinken’s visit to Paris should mark a step in that process ahead of a Macron-Biden summit in late October in Europe.

