US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in London to participate in the first in two years G7 foreign ministers’ summit. He wrote about this on May 3 in Twitter…

“I landed in London, I’m glad to be met by (representatives – Ed.) Of the US Embassy in London. Eight years ago, Great Britain, our irreplaceable ally, last took over the G7 presidency. It’s great to be back among partners and allies for these discussions, ”he said.

The G7 foreign ministers will hold a series of face-to-face meetings this week for the first time in two years. In London, chaired by the UK, they will discuss global threats, pandemic and climate change.

It is planned that at all meetings in connection with the situation with the coronavirus, the necessary security measures will be taken, including social distancing, transparent plexiglass partitions, as well as strict restrictions on the number of participants in delegations. All meeting participants will be regularly tested for COVID-19.

In addition to representatives of the G7 countries (USA, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Great Britain), participants from India, Australia, South Africa, South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are also invited to the meeting.

On February 19, Reuters, citing a statement from White House spokesman Jen Psaki, reported that US President Joe Biden did not share the position of his predecessor, Donald Trump, to invite Russia to join the G7 format.

On May 2, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced that the G7 countries would consider creating collective response mechanisms to counter “Russian propaganda and disinformation.”