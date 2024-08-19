US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday (19) that the latest proposal for a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas could be “the last opportunity” to rescue Israeli hostages still held in the Gaza Strip.

“This is a decisive moment, probably the best and perhaps the last opportunity to return the hostages home, to achieve a ceasefire,” the American diplomat said at the start of a meeting in Tel Aviv with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Blinken, who is making his ninth visit to Israel since the Oct. 7 attacks, also plans to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and other Israeli officials to try to advance negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza, following two days of talks in Doha to refine the details of the agreement.

The US diplomat made it clear that his country wants a pact to be reached as soon as possible, and highlighted the deployment of US forces to the region to try to dissuade Iran and the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah from attacking Israel, which could put the negotiations at risk.

“We are very concerned about the possibility of attacks from Iran, Hezbollah and other actors […] The US is taking steps to deploy forces here to deter any attack and, if necessary, to defend [Israel] against any attack,” Blinken said before his meeting with Herzog.

The Israeli president, in turn, thanked the US for its support and the other mediating countries, Egypt and Qatar, for their efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement that would allow the release of the hostages.

“There is no greater humanitarian goal, no greater humanitarian cause, than bringing the hostages back,” Herzog said.

Despite the negotiating push, the Israeli offensive in Gaza continues and, during Sunday, the troops expanded their operations to parts of Khan Younis (south) and, for the first time, to the city of Deir al Balah (center), where thousands of people have taken refuge since the beginning of the offensive against Rafah, the southernmost city in Gaza.