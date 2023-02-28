US Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Astana on first visit as part of Asian tour

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Astana for the first time since taking the highest diplomatic post as part of a tour of Central Asian countries. As emphasizes Reutershis visit follows the anniversary of Russia’s special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine.

In Astana, Blinken will meet with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and hold talks with Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi. On the same day, the American diplomat will take part in the ministerial meeting of the foreign ministers of the Central Asian countries and the United States in the C5 + 1 format.

Then he will head to Uzbekistan, where he will meet with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. After a mini tour of Asia, the Secretary of State will visit India.

“Our main goal is to show that the United States is a reliable partner, and we see the difficulties faced by the economies of these countries,” Donald Lu, the representative of the State Department for South and Central Asia, told reporters earlier, commenting on Blinken’s plans.