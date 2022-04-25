US Defense and State Secretaries Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin landed in Ukraine on Sunday, their first visit to the country since the beginning of the Russian invasion, where they announced the progressive return of the country’s diplomats to Kiev.

They also announced additional aid of more than $700 million. The two officials visited Kiev on Sunday and returned to Poland on Monday, US diplomatic sources confirmed.

Blinken said President Joe Biden intends to appoint the country’s current ambassador to Slovakia, Bridget Brink, in the coming days as the new diplomatic representative in Kiev, a post that has been vacant since 2019.

While several European countries have already reopened their embassies in Kiev, the return of US diplomats will be gradual, according to a State Department official.

“Since the start of hostilities, we have a team across the border in Poland that has been doing the (diplomatic) work for us,” the official told reporters waiting for Blinken and Austin on the Polish side of the border.

“From this week, members of this team will be able to make daily visits to Ukraine,” he said. “In the end they will be able to resume their presence in Kiev.”

The US government will provide another $700 million in military aid to Ukraine, including nearly $300 million for arms purchases.

