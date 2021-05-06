Washington is actively studying what additional weapons can be provided to Ukraine, each application from Kiev is being considered. This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in an interview with Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty (recognized in the Russian Federation as a foreign media agent). The transcript of the conversation is posted on website Department of State.

According to the head of American diplomacy, the Pentagon is the main partner for Ukraine.

“We are studying what additional assistance, in addition to the significant assistance we have provided, including equipment, will be needed by Ukraine now. It is very active [процесс] consideration, ”Blinken said.

Blinken arrived in Ukraine on the eve of May 5. His visit to Donbass is regarded as aimed at aggravating the situation in the region, which does not bode well.

Earlier, on April 22, US State Department spokesman Ned Price announced that the United States would continue to provide assistance to Ukraine “to defend against Russia,” including through the supply of “defensive flying weapons.” He did not elaborate on the details of the deliveries.

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup and the new government in Ukraine. In this situation, Ukraine blames Russia, but Moscow has repeatedly noted that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict.