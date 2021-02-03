The extension of the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (START, START III) strengthens the security of the United States, its allies and the whole world. This is stated in published on February 3 on website State Department statement by the head of American diplomacy Anthony Blinken.

“The START extension strengthens the security of the United States, its allies and partners, and the entire world. An unrestricted nuclear race would endanger all of us, ”he said.

Blinken also stressed that Washington is using the time provided by the five-year extension of START-3 in order to discuss arms control with Moscow, covering all of its nuclear weapons. In addition, the United States intends both to cooperate with Russia and to hold it accountable for “hostile actions.”

In addition, the United States Secretary of State added that the American authorities, after the START extension, are also seeking to discuss with Russia the reduction of the risk of possible crisis and conflict.

Earlier that day, it became known that the agreement between Moscow and Washington on the extension of START-3 entered into force. The START Treaty in its current form without any changes or additions will be valid until February 5, 2026.

On January 26, the presidents of Russia and the United States Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden held their first telephone conversation, during which they discussed, in particular, the fate of the START Treaty. After that, the Russian leader submitted to the State Duma a bill on the ratification of the document.

The next day, Putin, during an online speech at Davos week, called the extension of the treaty a step in the right direction, and the State Duma and the Federation Council ratified the agreement.

On January 29, Putin signed a law ratifying the agreement on the extension of the Treaty on Strategic Offensive Arms. The agreement between Moscow and Washington is being extended for five years – until February 5, 2026 without additional conditions.

Later in January, Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian leader, called the START extension a success of thinking humanity. At the same time, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Ryabkov noted that there is no envisaged improvement in relations between Moscow and Washington after the extension of START III.