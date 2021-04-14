The United States would like to have a “stable and predictable” relationship with Russia, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Wednesday, April 14, at a press conference in Brussels.

“This, in turn, requires open lines of communication so that we can speak clearly about our views, policies, our objections to Russia’s actions. This is important in order to avoid miscalculations, ”- the head of the American foreign policy department.

In addition, according to the Secretary of State, as part of a telephone conversation, US President Joe Biden invited his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to meet “in the coming weeks.”

The day before, the leaders of the United States and the Russian Federation held telephone talks, initiated by the American side. Biden, in particular, reaffirmed his commitment to building stable and predictable relations with the Russian Federation in accordance with the interests of the United States and offered to hold a summit meeting to discuss the entire range of issues facing states.

Washington offered to hold a meeting in one of the European countries. The Czech Republic, Finland, as well as the press service of the Munich Security Conference have already expressed their readiness to provide a platform for the presidential summit.

At the same time, the Kremlin considered it premature to work out a meeting between Putin and Biden and noted the need for the US initiative to be correlated with real deeds.