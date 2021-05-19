The United States will continue to oppose the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. This is stated in a written statement by the head of the State Department, posted on website American Foreign Office.

“We will continue to oppose the completion of this project, which will weaken the energy security of Europe, Ukraine, the eastern flank of NATO and the EU countries. Our position against Nord Stream 2 is unshakable … our position is consistent with our commitment to strengthen our transatlantic relationship for national security, ”the document says.

On May 20, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, during his first meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Reykjavik, confirmed that the State Department report indicated four Russian vessels participating in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which the US intends to impose on them. Also, according to him, the report lists five organizations and one individual against which restrictive measures are also planned.

Earlier, the United States imposed and immediately suspended sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG, which is building the gas pipeline, and also named four vessels and four organizations that “will be subject to sanctions” in connection with its construction.

Earlier on Wednesday, CBS journalist Ina Ruffini posted on Twitter the text of a report by the State Department to the US Congress, according to which the State Department plans to impose sanctions against four Russian courts, including Akademik Chersky, Vladislav Strizhov, Baltic Researcher and Yuri Topchev “.