Ukraine received from the West all the necessary weapons for a successful counteroffensive. This was announced on Tuesday, May 9, by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

“It is not only about armaments, but also about training <...>. And it is very important, of course, that they (Ukrainian forces – Ed.) have the right plans. According to my own assessment, they have everything in all these areas to continue to be successful, ”he said during a joint press conference with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley.

Earlier in the day, the Pentagon announced a new $1.2 billion military aid package under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). This tranche includes air defense (AD) and ammunition, equipment for interfacing Western systems with Ukrainian systems, satellite imagery services, as well as support in the maintenance of military equipment.

Prior to that, on May 1, John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, said that the United States had transferred almost 100% of the requested military assistance to Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that deliveries will continue and Kyiv will receive additional packages of weapons.

Officials in Kyiv, in turn, have repeatedly demanded additional military assistance from the West. In particular, they requested aviation, as the country needs to protect its airspace, which is now dominated by Russian forces.

In addition, on April 29, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed plans for a Kyiv counteroffensive and expressed confidence that the country’s armed forces would succeed in capturing Crimea. He added that the success of the Ukrainian army will largely depend on the supply of Western weapons.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine after the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The corresponding decision was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian militants.