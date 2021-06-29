The United States Administration has decided to review its policy towards Cuba. This was announced on Tuesday, June 29, by the American Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

“We are in the process of reviewing our policy towards Cuba. We – US President Joe Biden – have been in power for about six months. There was a lot on our plate. He immediately focused on revitalizing our relationship with our partners and allies like Italy, resuming participation in multilateral institutions – re-acceding to the Paris Climate Agreement, resuming engagement with the World Health Organization, convening a climate leaders summit. And, of course, we had the G7, which made very important progress thanks to the joint work of all our countries, ”the US Secretary of State said in an interview with the Italian broadcaster, the transcript of which was published on website US State Department.

Blinke noted that the updated White House policy towards Cuba will be based on democratic principles and human rights: “we (the American authorities – Ed.) Want to be sure that we are doing everything possible to give the Cuban people the opportunity to determine their own future.”

On the eve of June 28, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki announced that Joe Biden is committed to the decision to close the prison at Guantanamo Bay.

Guantanamo Bay is a camp for persons suspected by the US authorities of serious crimes, mainly terrorism and waging war on the side of the enemy. It is located at an indefinitely leased naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. In total, 775 prisoners passed through the special institution, most of them never appeared before the court. There are currently about 40 prisoners left there.